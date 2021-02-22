Schools In The Uk To Receive Millions In Extra Funding For Private Tutors During The Summer Holidays.

SCHOOLS in the UK are to be handed hundreds of millions in funding to provide ‘catch-up’ classes throughout the summer in an effort to stop children falling through the gaps following almost a year of missed education, according to reports.

Boris Johnson is due to announce the three-point plan that will see schools draft in private tutors and pay teachers to extend their working day in order to make up some of the hours lost in the classroom. An additional ‘Covid premium’ will be awarded to schools for every disadvantaged pupil they have at their institutions.

The newly-appointed education recovery commissioner Sir Kevan Collins, has drawn up the plan for summer schools which will see pupils enjoy sports and physical education in the morning before sitting down at the desk over fears that a lack of activity could affect students’ mental health and academic success.

Teachers will be given the final decision over what grades to award pupils for cancelled GCSEs and A-level exams in 2021 – instead of the troublesome Centre Assessment Grades algorithm that saw average grades drag some candidates down to a fail last year.

Most catch-up funding so far has gone to pay for one-to-one or small group tutoring. However, any move to require teachers to work during the summer is likely to meet resistance from unions.

