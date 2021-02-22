FUNERAL wreaths flowers are a beautiful way to show your condolences for the loss of a loved one. Dating back to ancient Greek and Roman times, wreaths made of leaves or flowers were a sign of honour and flowers have been used in funeral rituals throughout history. -- Advertisement --

The oldest known use of flowers dates back to 62,000 BC, as human burial sites from that era have been found surrounded by flowers, but they were probably used even before that. The use of wreaths is still popular today as a way to show feelings of sympathy and to honour the de‐ceased, and many see the circular shape as a symbol of eternal life or the cycle of life and death.

The flowers used in wreaths can be chosen to express different emotions. In the Victorian era, they were made on a frame of cypress or willow branches, as these trees symbolise mourning and sadness. For the Victorians, as well as each flower having a meaning, the colours also send a message, as does the stage of blooming of the flower.

Funeral wreaths can be designed with a variety of flowers, or just one or two for dramatic effect. They make a good choice as they can be moved from the funeral home easily and taken to decorate a grave or memorial site.

Although wreaths are still popular, they are not the only option for funeral flowers, and with a growing concern for the environment, there is an increasing interest in living plants for decoration, which are often combined with flowers. Often sourced locally, this trend reduces unnecessary waste. Dried flowers are also popular, and have an organic style. These options are also more sustainable and can be used for decoration later. Even with cut flowers, the popular way to style them nowadays is keeping the design minimalistic and natural‐looking, as if fresh from the garden.

While the symbolism of colours and varieties in floral decorations has been used for years, there is a growing popularity for the use of flowers which appeal to the senses and offer healing. The use of flowers with strong scents which are valued for their healing powers, such as lavender, is appreciated for its beauty and can also help with stress relief. Depending on the tastes and personality of the deceased, bright and bold flowers are also popular now, an example of which is use of sunflowers or daisies. If the person we are remembering had a bright personality, why not reflect this in marking their passing? On the other hand, rich and warm colours such as those seen in gemstones are popular amongst those looking for a more traditional look, often displayed with dark green leaves. The classic off‐white and cream colours are always popular, combined with simple greenery, as delicate as possible.

Like many other trending and upcoming options in funeral services, personalising floral arrangements is also an option and casket sprays can be made in line with the tastes and characters of the deceased, to provoke memories and hopefully a smile from those attending.