Save Torrevieja’s sparrows!

TORREVIEJA’S SOS Gorriones aspires to protect or recover the town’s urban birds in general and sparrows in particular.

The overall bird population inside towns and cities has fallen by 12 per cent over the last 20 years while the number of sparrows has been reduced by more than 20 per cent,

In a bid to halt the decline, the town hall in collaboration with Agamed, which supplies the municipality’s water, and the Faunatura association have launched SOS Gorriones.

Nesting boxes, specifically designed to suit different species, have been installed throughout the town by a support network of Torrevieja’s schools, including those for pupils with special needs.

