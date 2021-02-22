Save Torrevieja’s sparrows!

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Save the Torrevieja sparrows!
NESTING BOXES: Aimed at protecting urban birds, and sparrows in particular Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA’S SOS Gorriones aspires to protect or recover the town’s urban birds in general and sparrows in particular.

The overall  bird population inside towns and cities has fallen by 12 per cent over the last 20 years while the number of sparrows has been reduced by more than 20 per cent,

-- Advertisement --

In a bid to halt the decline, the town hall in collaboration with Agamed, which supplies the municipality’s water, and the Faunatura association have launched SOS Gorriones.

Nesting boxes, specifically designed to suit different species, have been installed throughout the town by a support network of Torrevieja’s schools, including those for pupils with special needs.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Save Torrevieja’s sparrows!” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleFootballers facing prison for stabbing rival after match
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here