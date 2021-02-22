Santa Pola needs another health centre

SANTA POLA intends to ask the regional government for a new health centre in Gran Alacant.

The town hall will also ask the Generalitat to establish a year-round, 24-hour SAMU emergency ambulance service.

Santa Pola has more than 33,000 registered inhabitants but the local population increases to 59,000 during the high summer, pointed out Santa Pola’s mayor Loreto Serrano.

“It is fundamental for a tourist municipality like Santa Pola to have an adequate health service,” she said.

The existing health centre has been remodelled but needs enlarging, Serrano explained.

“This is insufficient for attending to Gran Alacant, which has a registered population of more than 11,000 but has a huge number of visitors and temporary residents from other Spanish regions,” the mayor said.

