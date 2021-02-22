Sad farewell to ‘much-loved’ poet and town crier.

THE Mayor of Nerja has paid tribute to a ‘much-loved’ poet and long-standing taxi driver Antonio Urbano Gonzalez, affectionately known as the Goblin.

The popular town crier has sadly passed away, aged 85.

On behalf of the town, Jose Alberto Armijo, expressed his “deepest condolences to Antonio’s family and friends”.

“Antonio Urbano, popularly known as the Goblin, was exemplary neighbour, a good person and very much loved in Nerja,” said the mayor.

“He combined his professional activity for 40 years in the taxi sector, with his involvement in the cultural and social life of the municipality.

“He stands out for his participation in our fiestas holding the record for having been a crier of the 1993 Nerja Fair, 1994 Carnival and Easter of 2006.

“A prolific writer of essays, poetry and plays, Antonio Urbano had great knowledge of our popular traditions, and also spent a lot of time doing sport, successfully overcoming the swimming journey between Nerja and Almuñécar.”

