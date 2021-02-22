ROBIN HOOD REVERSAL as Banksy removed and “given to the rich”.

The removal of the Nottingham Banksy has caused much controversy and has even been called a reversal of Robin Hood, with the people being robbed and the artwork “given to the rich”.

-- Advertisement --



The mural first appeared in Rothesay Avenue in October, on the wall outside of a salon, and despite many wishing for the Banksy to stay in the city, the mural was sold to Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex for a “six figure sum”.

The mural appeared when Nottingham was struggling with one of the highest infection rates in the UK, and many found the mural uplifting.

One local has compared the removal of the artwork with a reverse Robin Hood. Local Nigel King, aged 55 took to Twitter and tweeted, “They’ve taken our Banksy!”

Speaking to the BBC the West Bridgford local explained that, “this was a rare piece of good news for the city in recent months and its been spirited away from us in the middle of night.

“It’s a reversal of Robin Hood – its been robbed from the people and given to the rich.”

Another local, Laura Rodgers, explained how she felt about the removal of the artwork and said, “It’s absolutely disgusting – this art was for the people of Nottingham.

“It’s not meant for an art gallery, it’s meant for the street. It should have stayed here.

“It’s like capitalism in tooth and claw.

“It was some recognition of an area that is poor, underprivileged. It meant a lot to people.”

Last week the mural was cut out of the wall and the buyer says that he saved it, as otherwise it would have been damaged by damp after being covered over by the local council in a bid to protect the mural.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Robin Hood Reversal as Banksy Removed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.