Queen Set to Address Nation HOURS BEFORE Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview.

-- Advertisement --



HER Majesty the Queen is set to deliver her pre-recorded “Celebration for Commonwealth Day” message 24 hours earlier than planned, the Mail Online reports.

Featuring Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the address is due to be broadcast just HOURS BEFORE Harry and Meghan’s reveal all 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7.

The Royal Family is understood to be ‘nervous’ that Meghan Markle and Harry will follow in Diana’s footsteps in an upcoming interview with the Queen bracing herself for fresh claims after the couple announced a lucrative, tell-all chat with Oprah on American news channel CBS.

In order to get ahead of the interview, the Queen, who was due to attend the annual Commonwealth Service the next day, has now “chosen” to have her message broadcast 24 hours earlier.

The couple has already recorded their ‘nothing off limits’ interview with the 67-year-old TV show host, according to reports. The pair were interviewed by the US star – just days before being stripped of their royal roles by the Queen.

However, it now appears that Harry and Meghan, who recently announced they were expecting their second child, might have to re-shoot some parts of their interview with Oprah after being stripped of their royal patronages by Buckingham Palace.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen Set to Address Nation HOURS BEFORE Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.