Protect the Uniqueness of Our Ham

PROTECT the uniqueness of Almeria's Serano ham.

Carmen Crespo, the Regional Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, has shown her support of local traditional hams in the hopes that ‘Jamón Serrano’ could become classified under Protected Geographical Indications (PGI).

Crespo has commented on the “uniqueness of our hams, whose differential characteristics are not only the result of following a specific recipe, but actually derive from their place of production”, she also commented on the importance of protecting their names.

‘Jamón Serrano’ otherwise known as Serrano ham to many, currently falls under the Traditional Speciality Guaranteed (TSG). Currently hams not produced in Spain are able to use the TSG ‘Jamón serrano’ label. However, if Serrano ham were to become a PGI it would be protected. In order to do this the link between the ham and the territory where it is produced would have to be clearly shown.

The regional Minister explained that, “a ham cured in Trevélez and Serón is special not only because it complies with the standards set out in the PGI specifications, which already implies a more exhaustive control, but also because the area where it is produced gives it specific qualities that cannot be obtained elsewhere”. She then went on to explain how having a quality label would provide, “clear information to citizens about the specific characteristics of each product of excellence that we are fortunate to be able to purchase in our markets”.

