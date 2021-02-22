PP Deputy In Extremadura Dies of Coronavirus

PP Deputy Consuelo Rodriguez Piriz dies of coronavirus

The deputy of the PP in the Assembly of Extremadura, Consuelo Rodriguez Piriz has sadly passed away early on Monday morning, February 22, aged just 60. She died in the ICU of the University Hospital of Badajoz after a long battle with coronavirus; Ms Rodriguez Piriz was initially diagnosed with Covid at the beginning of January and had spent the past three weeks in intensive care, as reported by Spanish news outlet Efe.

Colleagues of the late deputy from the Extremadura PP took to Twitter to pay their tribute today. The PP wrote of its sadness at the loss “of our partner and friend.”

“You will always be in our hearts”, the PP added.

Hoy nos ha dejado para siempre nuestra compañera y amiga Consuelo Rodríguez Piriz, diputada en la Asamblea de Extremadura. Estarás siempre en nuestros corazones. DEP pic.twitter.com/4ptXISTmuh — PP Extremadura (@ppextremadura) February 22, 2021



The PP Extremadura has suspended its entire political agenda for two days, according to a statement published on the official website.

Ms Rodriquez Piriz became deputy of the Extremadura Assembly in 2011 and also held the first Vice Presidency of the regional Chamber during the VII Legislature. She had a degree in Psychology from the University of Granada as well as a Diploma in Hearing and Language from the University of Extremadura.

On the official PP website the president of community training, Jose Antonio Monaga remembered his colleague as “a tireless worker” who “fought to the end.”

