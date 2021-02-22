Policeman on trial for shooting suspect after hold-up

A NATIONAL POLICE officer is facing 30 months in prison for shooting a suspect following a hold-up in Madrid in 2018.

The Public Prosecutor is asking for two and a half years in prison for the officer who is charged with negligent manslaughter for allegedly shooting a thief by accident.

He reportedly fired a warning shot thinking that the gun was loaded with blanks but in fact it had live ammunition.

The events took place in December 2018, when the victim was committing a hold-up.

The officer and his partner travelled to the scene by van, and on the way, the officer loaded two rounds into his gun, allegedly thinking that the first one he put in was live and the second, which would be fired first, was a blank. However, he did it in reverse.

As they were arriving, they had to swerve to avoid two vehicles, one which was travelling slowly with a door open and another which was speeding.

They began to chase them and when the officer saw someone on the ground behind the vehicle which had its door open, he got out of the van.

When he saw it was one of the criminals and that the person was getting back into the vehicle, he fired a warning shot to intimidate them, but when he saw that the car window shattered, he realised his mistake.

The injured thief got back into the vehicle, and although the police chased them, they managed to escape, but he later died.

The public prosecution is asking for €103,000 in compensation for the victim’s relatives.

