Pensioner arrested for parcel bombs sent to Lidl and other companies

A 66-YEAR-OLD man was arrested in connection with several parcel bombs sent to German food firms.

Three packages containing explosives were sent to food firms in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria several days ago, one of them exploded at the HQ of supermarket chain Lidl in Neckarsulm. Three people were injured and taken to hospital and around 100 people were evacuated from the building.

The retired man, whose name hasn’t been given under German privacy laws, is from the city of Ulm in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southern Germany.

The other parcels were sent to the ADM Wild factory in Eppelheim and the baby food manufacturer Hipp.

Police believed from the outset that the incidents were connected and said that further incidents were not likely.

They also reported that the suspect was not previously known to them and that he did not initially give a statement. He did not resist arrest. His motivation for sending the parcel bombs is as yet unknown.

The German food federation warned members to remain vigilant when receiving post.

