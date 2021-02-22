Now Harry And Meghan Might Have To Re-Shoot Their Oprah Winfrey Interview

By
Chris King
-
0
Now Harry And Meghan Might Have To Re-Shoot Their Oprah Winfrey Interview
Now Harry And Meghan Might Have To Re-Shoot Their Oprah Winfrey Interview. image: Twitter

NOW Harry And Meghan Might Have To Re-Shoot Their Oprah Winfrey Interview after losing their royal roles

It has been reported that Harry And Meghan might have to re-shoot some parts of their interview with Oprah Winfrey after being stripped of their royal patronages by Buckingham Palace last Friday.

-- Advertisement --

The Mirror has reported that sources informed them that the US TV network CBS wants to re-shoot some of the interview in light of the changes, after the original interview has been ‘significantly’ edited, saying, “When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away”.

The source continued, “They didn’t see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play. Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life, a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them”.


Adding, “Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles. But things have significantly changed for them since they eagerly sat for Winfrey and poured their hearts out”.

Is it thought that due to the unbelievable timing of the interview, that it will be TV gold’, and there is already reportedly a bidding war underway for rights to the interview which will air on March 7 in America.






Previous articleUK’s Medical Regulator To Investigate Matt Hancock’s Pub Landlord Neighbour
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here