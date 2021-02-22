NOW Harry And Meghan Might Have To Re-Shoot Their Oprah Winfrey Interview after losing their royal roles



It has been reported that Harry And Meghan might have to re-shoot some parts of their interview with Oprah Winfrey after being stripped of their royal patronages by Buckingham Palace last Friday.

-- Advertisement --



The Mirror has reported that sources informed them that the US TV network CBS wants to re-shoot some of the interview in light of the changes, after the original interview has been ‘significantly’ edited, saying, “When the Duke and Duchess spoke, it was never envisaged they would have their patronages taken away”.

The source continued, “They didn’t see it coming and spoke as they still had roles to play. Now, however, other than their titles, they are to have no role in royal life, a point producers know was not discussed when Winfrey spoke to them”.

Adding, “Neither the Sussexes nor the TV crew saw the fallout of their interview leading to this. Harry and Meghan thought they would retain their roles. But things have significantly changed for them since they eagerly sat for Winfrey and poured their hearts out”.

Is it thought that due to the unbelievable timing of the interview, that it will be TV gold’, and there is already reportedly a bidding war underway for rights to the interview which will air on March 7 in America.