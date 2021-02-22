No more orange marmalade as fruit now used as fertiliser

FOR many years, oranges that grew on trees in the streets of Torremolinos were collected and passed on to a marmalade factory, but due to urban pollution this is no longer possible.

The trees look very attractive as they are burdened with fruit but the cachorreña orange is a very bitter variety and if allowed to fall when ripe can cause significant problems on the pavements of the municipality.

It is for this reason that teams of locally employed workers from Samset and Litosa are out attending the 550 orange trees in Torremolinos and removing the oranges by shaking their branches and collecting the fallen fruit in large nets for transfer to the municipal depot.

More than 6,000 kilos of oranges have already been collected and will be used in the production of compost and organic fertiliser.

