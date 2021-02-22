Nicola Sturgeon Confirms Scotland WILL Return to a Tiers System.

-- Advertisement --



DURING her daily coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh on Monday, February 22, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We will seek to set out tomorrow an indicative order of priority and the likely phasing of firstly the gradual lifting of the current lockdown restrictions and then in due course, a return to the geographic levels system when we would decide whether all or parts of the country may move out of Level 4 and into Level 3, and of course that’s the part where more parts of the economy will start to open up.

“This will be a cautious way forward because it’s really important that as we come out of this lockdown, we do so sustainably.”

However, Prime Minister Boris Johson is expected to announce that regional tiers will be a thing of the past when he begins easing lockdown restrictions – with the focus turning to getting schools open nationwide and letting families meet up. The PM is expected to state that families will be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of six or less by the end of next month.

Nadhim Zahawi, who is in charge of the UK’s COVID Vaccine Deployment, was asked by LBC Radio on Monday, February 22 whether he thought the tier system would return under Mr Johnson’s lockdown exit strategy.

“I think because the way this new variant actually took hold, which has become the dominant variant, the Kent variant, in the United Kingdom, infection rates around the country pretty much rose to similar, very high, unsustainable levels.

“So the view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nicola Sturgeon Confirms Scotland WILL Return to a Tiers System”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page