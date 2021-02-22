More Than Ten Thousand Masks Distributed Among Child Care Centres in Alicante.

ALICANTE City Council will deliver more than ten thousand masks to the workers of the 31 child care centres in the capital this week – who teach children between 0 and 3-years-old.

The initiative has been announced, according to the council, to increase the safety of workers in the centres as the Valencian Community is said to have experienced a rise in the number of contagion cases between teachers and other personnel of schools and centres with children.

This initiative is added, in the educational field, to the distribution of the Ministry of Education, which last week distributed 2.5 million FFP2 masks to teachers and the rest of the non-teaching staff of schools and institutes, both public and subsidised, of the province of Alicante.

The Alicante City Council has been involved in the distribution of masks among the general population during the pandemic situation. This new initiative adds to the home distribution of one million masks among residents of the city, and, especially, among residents over 65 years of age.

