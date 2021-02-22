MIJAS Golf Valley project picks up speed as the government vows to ‘create jobs’

The Regional Government of Andalucía has agreed to fast-track the development of the ambitious Golf Valley project in Mijas which, when finished, will boast one of the biggest golf courses in the entire Community complete with a five-star resort, an equestrian centre and 296 apartments in the Entrerrios area of Mijas.

-- Advertisement --



Situated inland from La Cala de Mijas, the impressive project will be set on 1,078,524 square metres of land and its development has been allocated a budget of 60 million euro.

According to the regional Ministry of Tourism, Golf Valley will contribute “to the creation of stable and quality employment” in the area.

The development has already been declared as of ‘interes turistic’ or ‘a tourist interest’ which is an important step to give legal status to increasing the tourism season and makes the project easier to get up and running as a whole. It is the first time the Andalucian government has granted this designation since 2012.

“This scheme meets all the requirements. It’s a much anticipated project that has gone through all the right stages and has had nothing but favourable reports,” the minister added.

According to the Mijas local council, the development will involve the planting of some 8,000 native trees and will create around 400 jobs.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mijas Golf Valley Project Picks Up Speed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.