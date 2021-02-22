Manhunt after woman is bundled into car by two men and raped in Ilford.

THE woman in her 20s was forced into a car by two men on Ilford High Road and driven a short distance away, where she was raped inside the vehicle.

-- Advertisement --



The victim also sustained facial and other injuries as a result of being repeatedly punched.

The two suspects drove off with the woman still inside the car, but she managed to escape from the vehicle in the Ilford area and seek help around 3.30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Two days later, three men were arrested in Lincolnshire in connection with the investigation, one of whom has since been charged with rape.

The other two men have been released under investigation.

Detectives from the East Area Public Protection Unit are investigating, and they are appealing for assistance in tracing another male in connection with the incident.

A CCTV image of a man was obtained from a shop near to the scene of the attack. Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify this man shown in the CCTV image to contact them.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 and quote CAD 5887/15FEB.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Manhunt after woman is bundled into car by two men and raped”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.