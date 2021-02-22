Man who beat ex-wife to death in the street jailed for 24 years

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Man who beat ex-wife to death in the street jailed for 24 years
CREDIT: Policia Nacional

Man who beat his ex-wife to death in the street has been jailed for 24 years.

THE Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y Leon (TSJCyL) has upheld the sentence of the Burgos Provincial Court handed to Julián David LC for the horrific murder of his former wife Silvia Plaza.

-- Advertisement --

Silvia was viciously beaten to death in the middle of the street in Gamonal Burgos in an early morning attack on April 29, 2018.

When the police officers arrived at the scene of the events, the victim was still alive and was transferred to the ICU of the Burgos University Hospital, where she died that night “as a result of the blows received that caused brain death”.


During sentencing, David LC was also ordered to pay €65,000 compensation to each of the victim’s parents and €15,000 to each of her children.

In addition, he must pay the €5,400 funeral expenses and pay a further €3,270 to the Junta de Castilla y Leon.


David LC’s defence lawyer had requested in his appeal the annulment of the murder conviction and asked for it to be replaced by a lesser one, since “it is not clear that he wanted to kill the woman or that she died as a result of the beatings, but rather due to malpractice in the hospital”.

However, the Superior Court insisted that the “burden of proof is sufficient for the conviction”, and that “the evaluation of the evidence was correctly carried out by the popular jury” at the Burgos Provincial Court.

It was noted that the “convicted person’s intention to kill is proven because he inflicted on the victim very strong blows and numerous kicks in especially sensitive areas, especially the head, while she was semi-conscious”.

The mitigating or exempting use of alcohol and drugs was discarded as experts clarified that the amount of cocaine and beer David LC had consumed was not enough to “nullify his powers”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man who beat ex-wife to death in the street jailed for 24 years”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBrit Jasmine Harrison becomes youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here