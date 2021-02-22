Man threatens wife and shoots himself after hours locked in his home

A MAN, 58, took his own life in his home in Vitoria after having threatened his wife.

The woman went to the Basque Regional police, the Ertzaintza, to report that her husband had sent her a threatening video in which he was wielding a shotgun.

The couple had reportedly had an argument.

Shortly afterwards, the police learned that the man had locked himself in an apartment in Calle Portal de Foronda in Vitoria, where a shot had been fired.

They attended the home, which was just opposite the police station, cordoned off the area and a negotiator tried to get him to come out. While they were talking to him, between two and five shots were fired according to witnesses. The man also threatened to shoot the police, and was aggressive at all times. The streets below were closed to both pedestrians and vehicles. Paramedics and fire fighters also attended the scene.

When the police entered the apartment they found him dead with what seemed to be a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

A coroner authorised for the body to be removed.

