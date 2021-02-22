Madrid to relax residence restrictions and allow vaccinated elderly to visit relatives.

TWELVE months after visits were banned and elderly residents were banned from leaving residences in the capital, the Community of Madrid has relaxed the Covid-restrictions.

According to the Business Federation of Dependants, 97 per cent of the elderly living in homes have already been vaccinated and the effects are beginning to be clearly seen.

Outbreaks of Covid have fallen by more than half and, according to the director of Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, the incidence in the over-65s living in residences is falling faster than in people of the same age living at home.

Mass vaccination in this first priority group is having its effect, after a dramatic year.

More than 31,500 deaths have been recorded in nursing homes, almost half (47 per cent) of all deaths.

This has prompted autonomous communities to relax measures in this sector.

Last week the Interterritorial Council began to discuss the new lines of action, with the idea that it would be a’ consensual strategy’.

The protocol of the Community of Madrid will be published today and, according to internal sources in the sector, likely to be very similar in the rest of the regions.

The main focus will be on making outings more flexible for residents who have already completed both stages of vaccination and are therefore considered to be fully immunised – a fortnight after the second dose.

Departures from residences will not be limited in time and may even take place at weekends and during vacations, provided that hygienic and safety measures are respected and that a diagnostic test is presented upon return.

