MADRID becomes a haven for French tourists during coronavirus restrictions

While no official campaign has been launched, Madrid seems to have become the destination of choice for people living in France keen to escape lockdown and enjoy the culture and excitement that Spain’s capital city has to offer. While the third wave of the Covid pandemic seems to finally be receding, it appears that French citizens are fed up of the closure of bars and restaurants, museums and theatres, and are looking to Spain’s contemporary cities to offer them a much-needed oasis.

Given that the French only need to provide a negative PCR test to travel here, and that there are no quarantine requirements, the influx is hardly surprising, and with school children in France on a two-week holiday the surge is likely to increase. Airlines such as the French Transavia have confirmed that, even though the number of available flights between Paris and Madrid is still limited, the volume of people on the planes has increased lately.

“Although the program for Madrid has not been strengthened in recent weeks, we can confirm that the available flights are, indeed, well full,” a communication officer for Air France told EL PAÍS.

Moreover, when Kayak looked at the amount of searches on their website for flights from France to Madrid in the first two months of 2021, they found a massive increase.

“Comparing it to searches conducted between December 11, 2020 and January 14, 2021, we see a 731% increase in those searches,” the online travel and flight booking agency said.

