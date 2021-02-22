Lorry Overturns In Accident Temporarily Closing One Lane Of A-49 In Huelva

Lorry Overturns In Accident Temporarily Closing One Lane Of A-49 In Huelva on Monday morning

Lorry Overturns In Accident Temporarily Closing One Lane Of A-49 In Huelva on Monday morning

The emergency service 112 deployed the Fire Brigade emergency unit, and the Guardia Civil this morning (February 22), at around 8.45am, after a call involving a huge rear-end collision between a lorry and a van at km64 of the A-49 motorway, near Niebla, Huelva.

The accident caused the lorry to overturn, resulting in one lane of the motorway having to be cut off to traffic in the direction of Sevilla by the emergency services responding at the scene, as reported to elmira.es by the Guardia Civil.

The two drivers were unhurt but were transferred to a local medical centre as a precautionary measure, while Road Maintenance service teams cleared the debris from the carriageway and waited for the removal vehicle to arrive for the lorry to be recovered.


The road was eventually opened once again, and traffic is now flowing normally, after the lorry had been removed, along with the van it had collided with.

