Legendary Dance Duo Daft Punk Have Announced Their Split.

POPULAR Parisian duo Daft Punk have announced their split after 28 years together in true Daft Punk fashion – with an eight-minute video titled “Epilogue,” excerpted from their 2006 film Electroma.

It continues when one removes his Daft Punk embroidered jacket and reveals an energy pack on the back and reaches a dramatic conclusion when one of the members touches a button on the pack which results in his explosion.

The video sees the duo — Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo — walking around the desert in their recognisable space-age helmets and leather jackets.

The jacket-less member then walks away in the opposite direction before blowing up as the clip fades to black.

The cryptic video may not be seen as much more than a music video, however, their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news to Pitchfork but gave no reason for the breakup.

Singles “One More Time” and “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” cemented them as global superstars, however, the single Get Lucky featuring Pharrell Williams, which reached the top ten in the music charts of over 32 countries and has sold more than 9.3 million copies, is probably their most recognisable hit.

