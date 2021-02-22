Left Living in Fear After Masked Machete Gang Raid

A FAMILY have been left living in fear after a masked machete gang raided the family home apparently by “mistake”.

A West Midlands family have been left living in fear after their Solihull house was broken into on Friday night when an armed gang smashed into their home. But to make matters worse police believe that the attack was made “in error”, on the wrong house.

The 43-year-old mum was assaulted and threatened during the attack that occurred at around 9:30 pm on Friday. The horrific incident involved the gang smashing a window with screwdrivers and machetes before entering the house in an attack that left the woman shaken and bruised.

Detective Inspector Nicholas Barnes, said, “This was a cowardly crime, carried out on a family home, where people have every right to feel safe.

“I want to reassure people that incidents like this are very rare and we are doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident to trace and arrest the people responsible.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious near to the property last night, or has any other information which could help us to get in touch.

Police officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and a full search of the area, but believe that family home was attacked “in error”. Speaking of the incident police said, “Although the investigation is in the early stages detectives believe the property was targeted in error.”

