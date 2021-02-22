Jury Discharged in Nazir Ahmed Sexual Abuse Trial.

THE 63-year-old, who is a former member of the House of Lords, is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court where he denies two counts of attempting to rape a girl under 16, indecent assault of a boy under 14 and raping a boy under 16, all said to have occurred in the early 1970s.

However, on Monday, February 22, the judge, Jeremy Richardson QC, told jurors they were being discharged for legal reasons. He said discussions with the prosecution and defence counsel were ongoing.

His brothers Mohammed Farouq, 70 and Mohammed Tariq, 65, also from Rotherham, are accused of indecent assault of a boy under 14, but it was ruled that they were not fit to stand trial, but jurors were told they would still have to determine if they had committed the alleged acts.

Tom Little QC, prosecuting, said: “Those who were abused were too young to stop it and too young to do anything about it.

“Those that it happened to kept it buried away for many years – as is so often the case.

“They did not complain at the time – as is also so often the case.

“However, it is now no longer buried away.

“They have now complained – not just to those that they know or love but more recently to the police.”

Ahmed, who was suspended from the Labour Party before later resigning, has stated: “Any account provided that I have committed any such act is not truthful.”

Speaking about the jury being dismissed, the prosecution said there was nothing further they could add at present.

