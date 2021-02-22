JOYFUL Brings New Show ‘Belter Souls’ to the Torrevieja Auditorium.

-- Advertisement --



JOYFUL introduces its new show ‘Belter Souls’, a production in which the company conveys all the energy and power of their unique voices as it guides the audience through the history of black music.

This fusion, featuring the force of a gospel concert, with a backdrop of spectacular staging, combines fun and dramatic energy – making this new show from Joyful! capable of moving and captivating audiences.

Belter Souls is the perfect formula to get spectators to sing, dance, smile and get excited through the energy that emerges from the stage.

The Torrevieja Auditorium welcomes the group on May 1 at 9pm and tickets are on sale for a single price of €20 via www.bacantix.com – just search for Joyful!

The following discounts apply: 100 tickets for Amigos del Auditorio (20 per cent discount) and 50 retired tickets (50 per cent discount). Discounts not cumulative.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “JOYFUL Brings New Show ‘Belter Souls’ to the Torrevieja Auditorium”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!