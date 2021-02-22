Jerez De La Frontera Pharmacy Knifepoint Hold-Up Robber Is Jailed

Chris King
Jerez De La Frontera Pharmacy Knifepoint Hold-Up Robber Is Jailed. image: policia nacional

Jerez de la Frontera National Police officers have detained a 37-year-old habitual criminal with a previous police record of crimes against people and property after he was identified as the person who had held up and robbed a pharmacy at knifepoint.

In a press release by the National Police, it tells how a man entered the pharmacy at around 7pm on January 19, brandishing a knife, and acting in a threatening and intimidating manner, and stole items to the value of €1,477, while the employees took refuge behind the counter in fear of being attacked with the knife.

The suspect fled on a motorbike before the police arrived, but the identity of the person presumed responsible for the theft was quickly determined by the investigating officers, and they set up surveillance on his home, which led to the suspect being detained on the public highway.


On completion of the police report, the suspect was placed before a judge in Court No1 of Jerez de la Frontera, where the judge sentenced the man to be detained in prison.

