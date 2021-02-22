A LORRY crashed on the A-44 in Jaen and the shocking images of the crash were caught on camera by the occupants of the vehicle travelling behind.

-- Advertisement --



They began to record the images on a mobile phone when they noticed that the vehicle was manoeuvring in a strange manner and swerving all over the road.

Shortly afterwards, the lorry crashed through the barrier on the right side of the road and overturned, ending up across the lanes of the motorway and preventing other vehicles from passing.

The driver, a man aged 36, was only slightly injured and was treated at the scene of the accident by paramedics. According to witnesses he claimed to have felt dizzy and was unable to stop in time before he lost control of the vehicle.

After a couple of hours, when the crane went to remove the lorry from the site of the accident, the weight of it was too much and according to a report by Canal Sur, the crane overturned, crushing the cab and totally wrecking it.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Images of horrific lorry crash on A-44 caught on camera”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.