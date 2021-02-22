Huelva Construction Worker Injured Falling From A Crane

Huelva Construction Worker Injured Falling From A Crane. Image Source: Twitter

HUELVA Construction Worker Injured Falling From A Crane in the basket

A press release by Emergencias 112 Andalucía, has reported that a 52-year-old man was injured today (Monday 22), at around 1:15pm in the afternoon, after the basket that he was working in fell from a crane that was in operation at a site in the Plaza Doce de Octubre area in Huelva.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the incident, including the crew from Huelva Fire Department, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), and officers from the Local Police, after Emergencias 112 had received a number of calls from worried members of the public reporting that they had seen the basket falling from the crane with a person in it.

The injured man was transferred by EPES to the Juan Ramón Jiménez hospital where he will remain under observation, and the coordinating center has reported the event to the Labor Inspection and the Center for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.


