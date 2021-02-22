Guardia Civil rescue man from sack containing toxic waste

GUARDIA CIVIL at Melilla Port rescued a man hidden in a sack containing toxic fly ash from an incinerator.

On Friday morning, Guardia civil found 35 people hidden in different places and a more meticulous search resulted in the location of five people hidden in very dangerous places.

Four of them had hidden in a container that was full of broken glass for recycling, with the danger that it entailed due to the multiple cutting edges, in a journey that lasts about seven hours.

Another was found inside an airtight plastic bag, which contained fly ash from an incinerator, which is considered toxic material, according to the European waste list.

They initially saw what appeared to be a lifeless leg and called for an ambulance to attend the scene urgently. However, once he was disinterred from the ashes, he regained consciousness.

The Guardia Civil helped and rescued the people who were hidden in rafts, trucks, containers and articulated vehicles, at Melilla port, prior to boarding the ships intending to enter illegally.

So far this year, the Guardia Civil have located 1,781 people in Melilla port’s security zone.

Last year, 11,669 people were located hiding in the port.

Some access the port by swimming and others by land, often clinging to the bottom of vehicles.

