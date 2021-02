PEGGY BLOOMFIELD, a very popular and well-known Moraira resident, recently received her first dose of the Pfizer anti-Covid vaccine.

Peggy, who is 100 years old and will be 101 in April, is now looking forward to her second jab in three weeks’ time.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Good news for Peggy!” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.