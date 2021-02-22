GOLDEN GLOBES To Invite Limited Number Of Frontline Workers As Guests this year



This year’s 78th Golden Globes Awards on February 28 as already announced, will be broadcast live coast-to-coast, from New York City’s Rainbow Room, and from its usual home in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles.

In recognition of their philanthropic partnership with Feeding America, the Globes are inviting a limited number of frontline and essential workers to attend the event, to show their appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic, as well as inviting a select number of food bank workers, as reported by PEOPLE.

All invited guests will undergo strict coronavirus checks in advance and will have to undergo temperature checks and health screenings before entering either venue, then once inside, strict social distancing measures will be enforced, with only people from the same households being seated together.

On top of the audience checks, all members of the production staff, crew, and artists taking part in the event will be required to undergo daily health screenings and temperature checks prior to the event, in accordance with protocols laid down by the unions regarding Covid-19, and local authorities.

The Globes will position coronavirus compliance-officers around the venues to ensure a safe environment during the evening, and apart from the artists who will speak on stage during the awards presentations, facemasks will be required to be worn by everybody, and social distancing must be observed.

