Flights from Gibraltar to Edinburgh are scheduled to commence this May

ORIGINALLY due to be introduced in March 2020, EasyJet’s proposed Gibraltar to Edinburgh twice weekly service never got off the ground due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the airline has started to accept bookings on that route with effect from May 4, 2021 with weekly flights costing from £15.99 one way.

Whether the inaugural flight does go ahead on that date very much depends upon the Scottish Parliament which currently indicates that it does not expect Scottish travellers to be allowed to take holidays so early this year.

There does however seem to be a general expectation that as infections fall so more flights will return to operation and Wizz Air is currently offering seats on Luton to Gibraltar flights starting again on March 19.

With flights also running to both Gatwick and Heathrow, air access to Gibraltar is becoming increasingly easier.

