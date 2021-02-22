THE First Andalucia Chess Tournament will be played live on the TuProfeDeAjedrez YouTube Channel on Saturday February 27.

Organised by Malaga City Council and the University of Malaga, in collaboration with the Malaga Chess Delegation Malagueña de Ajedrez, EVAD, Tuprofedeajedrez.com and the Luces Bookshop there will be three classes depending upon age and ability.

-- Advertisement --



The classes are primary for boys and girls who have not yet graduated to secondary school, secondary for older school children and the third for university students of all ages.

Registration is free and there will be prizes for the first four players in each class and at the end of the tournament there will be a raffle of surprise gifts valued at more than €600 to be shared amongst the participants.

The General Tournament will start at 10am and will last 90 minutes with a knockout phase to decide the champion in each class.

All the information concerning this as well as registrations can be arranged by visiting the website www.tuprofedeajedrez.com.

Chess has become a very fashionable pastime following both the lockdown restrictions and the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit which has proven so popular that a second series will be produced.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Andalucia Chess Tournament to be played online”.