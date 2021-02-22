Father of Former Manchester City Forward Carlos Tevez Dies of Coronavirus Complications.

CARLOS TEVEZ pulled out of Boca Juniors’ game against Newell’s Old Boys on Sunday, February 21 after the death of his father due to complications from Covid-19.

Segundo Raimundo Tevez, Carlos’ adopted dad, beat coronavirus last year but had recently suffered further health problems and had been fighting for his life for several weeks.

The former Manchester United and Man City striker, who was adopted by Segundo at age 5 when his father was shot dead, has now returned to Buenos Aires as he mourns the loss of Segundo who died at the age of 58. He is said to have battled obesity and diabetes too.

Last month, the 37-year-old explained the importance of Segundo in his life and that of his family: “Segundo took care of me without having anything to do with me. He saw a defenseless boy who did not have a guide or anything. He is a fighter, he does not lower his arms, he wants to continue living,” he said during his illness.

Boca confirmed the sad news as they tweeted: “Boca Juniors mourns the death of Don Segundo, Carlos’ father, and are thinking of the Tevez family and their friends at this time of so much pain and sadness. Stay strong!”

