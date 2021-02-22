FACEBOOK Deletes Myanmar Military’s Page Under Rules Banning Incitement Of Violence



It has been reported from Myanmar that Facebook has deleted the page belonging to the Tatmadaw True News Information Team, which is the Myanmar military’s Facebook page, with a spokesman for the platform saying they removed the page for ‘repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm’.

This action comes after two people were killed on Saturday when security forces fired on a crowd in the central city of Mandalay, in a show of increased violence against a massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign.

Facebook had previously banned hundreds of Myanmar army-linked pages around 2017 because the content was targeting the country’s stateless Rohingya Muslim minority, who had fled in large numbers into Bangladesh to escape persecution, and the platform had been criticised for its ineffective response to the military’s malicious posts.

Then, one year later, following a UN investigation, Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and other top military leaders were booted from the platform after recommendations for them to face charges of genocide prosecution over the violence they had carried out.

Facebook has also removed pages from a hardline Buddhist monks’ group accused of inciting violence against Muslims, and others from insurgent groups battling the military on the country’s frontiers.

Since taking power on February 1, when the military ousted and imprisoned Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, along with her top aides, the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Facebook page had been used to make claims that her landslide election victory last November was tainted by voter fraud and issue stark warnings to the protest movement to stand down.

