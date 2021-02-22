Exhibition recalls a visit to Malaga Province by Brigitte Bardot

THE Diputación de Malaga is sponsoring a previously unpublished exhibition of photographs of Brigitte Bardot taken with then husband Roger Vadim who was filming on the Costa del Sol.

Les Bijoutiers du Clair de Lune (also known by the title The Night Heaven Fell) was shot in 1957 and scenes were filmed in Alhaurin El Grande, Alora, Malaga City, Mijas and Torremolinos which the ‘sex kitten described as “the Spanish Saint Tropez” as well as Almeria.

‘Brigitte Bardot, myth and clichés in Malaga’ is made up of 61 photographs and 27 pieces, including magazines, books, postcards and four original contact sheets. The exhibition, curated by the writer and researcher José Luis Cabrera, is part of a collection of four hundred photographic contacts taken by an unknown photographer found on the internet.

Entry to the exhibition is free and will be open at La Térmica cultural centre in Av. de los Guindos 48, Malaga City until June 6, subject to the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having retired from acting in 1973, Bardot became an animal rights activist and now aged 86 and with her fourth husband, Bernard d’Ormale, a former adviser to Marine Le Pen she lives at La Madrague, a secluded property in St Tropez

