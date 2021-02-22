Eight Axarquia municipalities see drop in incidence rate over the weekend.

VELEZ-MALAGA – which has seen the highest infection levels during the third wave of the pandemic – Rincon de la Victoria, Nerja, Torrox, Frigiliana, Benamocarra, Arenas, and Riogordo have all reduced their cumulative incidence rates since the last update on Friday, February 19.

Algarrobo, Periana, Sedella, Colmenar, and El Borge are the only five municipalities that have slightly increased theirs, according to data from the Andalucian Government Health and Family Council.

Periana, with a rate of 420.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is the municipality that has come closest to the 500 benchmark.

Across the region, Árchez is the only location that is still subject to perimeter closures. Here all non-essential activities remain closed, including the hospitality sector, due to an incidence rate of 1,039 per 100,000 inhabitants-

However, on a positive note, there have been no new positives recorded since Monday, February 15.

The overall incidence rate in the Axarquía Health District has decreased and now stands at 156.9, having fallen from 165.7 last Friday.

the incidence in the Health District of Malaga (to which Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincon de la Victoria and Totalan belong) has also dropped and stands at 268.7 compared to 326 last Friday.

The Territorial Committee for High Impact Public Health Alerts will meet online on Thursday, February 25 to analyse the epidemiological situation of each municipality and update current restrictions, depending on the evolution of infections and the cumulative incidence.

