Dozens Brave The Cold In Poland To Build One Thousand Snowmen And Raise Money For Sick Toddler.

DOZENS of people braved freezing temperatures in a town in Poland over the weekend to build 1,000 snowmen and raise money for a sick child. Organisers of the fundraising event in the rural village of Korycin hoped the event will help pay for life-saving treatment for 21-month old Bartek Bojarzyński, who has a serious heart defect.

-- Advertisement --



Gorgeous little Bartek needs specialist surgery that can only be performed at a hospital in the United States, and supporters hope to raise over 150,000 euros to enable him to have the operation which has been scheduled for April 2.

His mother, Marzena Bojarzyńska, said she felt “great emotion” on seeing so many people turn out to help build the snowmen. The event began on Saturday, and by Sunday afternoon, hundreds of snowmen stood side by side on the beaches of the frozen lake.

Hearts and a fire engine were also built out of snow, and participants said they were really hopeful that the amount needed would be raised. Poland’s Baltic coastline started to freeze over last night and by this morning the sub-zero temperatures had turned once sandy beaches into an arctic landscape of snow and ice.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dozens Brave The Cold In Poland To Build One Thousand Snowmen To Raise Money For Sick Toddler”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.