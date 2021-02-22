Covid-free Galician town has not recorded a single case during entire pandemic

Covid-free Galician town has not recorded a single case during the entire pandemic.

NESTLED in the mountains of Lugo, on the border with the Principality of Asturias, Negueira de Muñiz has managed to avoid any outbreaks of the virus despite none of the 215 inhabitants having been vaccinated.

All the same, residents are said to be anxious to get the jab as soon as possible so that Negueira de Muñiz remains the only town in Galicia to have kept coronavirus at bay.

Baker Ángel told press the secret to staying Covid-free to date was to enforce and abide by security measures and by “doing things right.”

He said that the town’s two teachers have ensured that all precautions have remained in place while maintaining a level of normality, pointing out that the small school’s 14 pupils “are always together outdoors.”

And work has continued in the same way as before the pandemic at Javier’s winery, with the land being tended to “but with extra care and precaution.”

The lack of Covid is most evident in the health centre which isn’t over-saturated as is the situation elsewhere.

It’s not clear exactly when the vaccination will arrive at the health centre in Negueira de Muñiz, but for now, residents are intent on sticking to their “responsible measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.”

