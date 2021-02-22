Council plans new nature trail to add to existing routes

A NEW nature trail is being created around the Arroyo de Zaragoza in Carvajal as part of the Fuengirola Council commitment to expand the number of such trails in the municipality.

After viewing the work that has already started, Councillor for Urban Ecology Antonio Carrasco said; “When the new Carvajal road was inaugurated, we saw the possibility of making a pedestrian path next to the Zaragoza stream and after carrying out a geotechnical study to see the viability of the work, the project was started in early February.”

The path itself will be 730 metres long and will take two months to complete at a cost of €426,600 with three distinct phases starting with a prepared footpath and then followed by two green areas.

One will be equipped with exercise equipment and a children’s area with the second nearby ideal for picnics as it will be equipped with barbecues and will have a comfortable small seating area.

