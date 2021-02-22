Turning blue ORIHUELA applied for a Blue Flag for the Paseo Cabo Roig path between La Caleta and Cala Capitan. Orihuela Costa’s 11 beaches all have Blue Flags, said Beaches councillor Luisa Bone, who explained that Sendera Azul status goes only to municipalities that already have Blue Flag beaches.

Happy ending SAN FULGENCIO is encouraging the local population to adopt the cats and dogs found on the town’s streets. Since last July, when a new concessionary began proving the collection service, 13 strays and seven animals living in the shelter have found homes or were reunited with their owners.

-- Advertisement --



Time out THE AVE high speed train between Elche and Madrid takes 140 minutes against 155 from Alicante City although there are fewer daily trains. Elche AVE passengers wanting a more extensive timetable can take a free local train to Alicante which would add another hour to their journey.

Road safety TORRELLANO town hall spent €40,000 on improving road safety on the first section of the thoroughfare that links the municipality and the airport. Pedestrian crossings are clearly marked and there is better signposting as well as a 50-kilometre per hour speed limit and a ban on parked lorries.

Choked up VEGA BAJA artichoke growers are still recovering from the September 2019 storms which ruined 60 per cent of their crops. Ninety per cent of the plantations were uninsured and without official help growers recently lamented that they cannot afford to buy plants and fertiliser or prepare their fields.

Cover-up ELCHE city hall asked the regional government’s permission to cover “as soon as possible” archaeological remains from the Moorish era adjoining the municipal market. This would enable a speedy return to normal, as the current fenced-off area is adversely affecting business-owners and the public, the Urban Development party maintained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Costa Blanca South News in Brief.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.