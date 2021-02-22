GUARDIA CIVIL freed five girls from a child prostitution network in Almeria.

-- Advertisement --



In an operation codenamed TERCIARIA, the Guardia Civil freed the girls who had been forced into prostitution in 2019 when they were aged 13, 15 and 16 years old.

Ten people have been arrested, including the woman in charge of the network, who made friends with the girls to sexually exploit them.

They have been charged with prostitution of minors, sexual exploitation, corruption of minors and abuse and assault on minors.

The woman found clients through dating websites and sex chats, and some of them had been requesting services from the girls on a weekly basis for two years. Often in the clients’ homes, in places they chose or in isolated parking lots throughout Almeria. The woman in charge of the network reportedly took them to the meetings.

She took more than half the money that the girls received for their services.

The operation began in June 2020, when the mother of one of the girls reported finding WhatsApp messages on her daughter’s mobile that revealed strange behaviour.

In the first phase of the operation, the woman in charge of the network was arrested by Guardia Civil and remanded in prison, while the girls’ families were informed of the how their daughters were being treated and who the culprits were.

In the second phase, the two most active members of the network were arrested, who had up to three weekly meetings with the girls. Finally, the rest of the clients were arrested.

The detainees will appear in court in Almeria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Child prostitution network busted after mum finds suspicious messages”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.