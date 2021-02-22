Carnival creations unveiled

WITH the pandemic putting the brakes on the traditional Easter carnival, Almacher decided to celebrate virtually.THE Town Hall organised an online ‘best costume contest’ to take part in at home.

“Really use your imagination, prepare the best costume, take the photograph and send it to us by WhatsApp with the hashtag # AlmáchardeCarnaval along with your full name,” encouraged a council spokesperson.

The deadline for entries was Friday, February 19, and there were three categories: children up to 12 years, adults, and a family unit group.

And at midday yesterday, Sunday, February 21, the photos were uploaded to the council’s Facebook for members of the public to view and like.

The winners, chosen by local trade associations, will receive vouchers up to €100 which can be used in local shops.

In addition, Paw Patrol’s Sky and Marshall visited the town yesterday for a picture opportunity.

The council thanked everybody for taking part and the 2nd ESO students for creating this year’s carnival poster.

