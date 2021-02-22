Bury Murder Probe Launched after Woman Found Dead

BURY murder probe launched after young woman found dead.

A murder probe has been launched by police after a young woman was found dead in a Bury home. Emergency services were called to the scene at about 12:15 pm on Sunday, February 21. Police attended the scene at Sherbourne Court in Prestwich, after they received reports of “the sudden death of a woman”.

Tragically the woman, aged 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have announced a murder probe into the death and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector, Kate Atton of Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) Bury district, said, “A woman has very tragically lost her life and our thoughts are very much with her family at this desperately sad time.

“We currently have specialist officers supporting them. ”

“Our investigation is in its initial stages and we’re dedicated to ensuring we provide her family with the answers that they deserve.

“Although we have one man in custody I would urge anyone who may have any information relating to this death to get in touch with police immediately.

“Any information, no matter how small could be crucial to our investigation.”

So far one arrest has been made of a 30-year-old man and he remains in custody on suspicion of murder. Anyone with any information should contact the police directly or Crimestoppers anonymously.

