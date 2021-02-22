Brit Jasmine Harrison becomes youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic

Brit Jasmine Harrison has become the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

The 21-year-old completed the incredible feat in 70 days, three hours, and 48 minutes, raising €11,500 through a GoFundMe page for social causes Shelter Box and Blue Marine Foundation.

Jasmine left La Gomera island on December 12, 2020, and rowed on average 13 hours a day stopping only to have something to eat and hydrate herself.

Even at night, she would wake up at regular intervals to check she was still on course to reach Antiqua.


But her fantastic mission was not without hairy moments, including when she became frightening close to a collision with a 227-metre boat. It was only after several desperate radio calls that the boat changed course with moments to spare.

“I knew I wouldn’t be happy until I had rowed across the Atlantic”, Jasmine told Piers Morgan and Susanne Reid on Good Morning Britain this morning, admitting she only began rowing last July.


And after months at sea, her first thought as she hit solid ground was food, and what she was going to eat!

