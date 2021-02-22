BREAKING: ITALIAN Ambassador killed in attack on UN convoy in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, 44, has been killed, along with an Italian soldier and his driver, in an attack on a UN convoy near Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday, February 22.

According to Italian officials, Mr Attanasio had been based in the DRC for the past three years; he was rushed to the hospital after the attack but sadly died from ‘gunshot wounds to the abdomen’ shortly afterward.

A spokesperson for the Italian foreign ministry said: ‘It is with deep sorrow that the Farnesina confirms the death, today in Goma, of the Ambassador of Italy to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio and of a soldier from the Carabinieri.’

The country’s military said that they are looking for the assailants but haven’t released any further information. The ambassador had travelled to the volatile north of the DNR as part of the World Food Programme campaign when he was killed.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for further details.

