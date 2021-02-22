Boris Johnson To Hit Back At EU Over Shellfish Exports With Ban On Bloc’s Goods.

BORIS JOHNSON is so enraged by an EU snub to the UK regarding shellfish exports that he is set to hit back with a bombshell ban on the bloc’s goods. Post-Brexit relations are set to deteriorate even more between the UK and the EU after Brussels snubbed a key meeting with ministers, leaving the PM furious.

The Prime Minister had hoped to organise a meeting with EU officials to discuss and rectify the ban on UK shellfish exports. Environment Secretary George Eustice had planned to meet Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety but had his request to resolve the row was snubbed. Such is the surprise over the EU’s refusal to discuss the ban on shellfish that Mr Johnson has now escalated planning to hit back on a wide range of EU imported goods.

It is understood that Mr Johnson is now planning to put restrictions on certain EU goods such as mineral water and seed for potatoes- Westminster is now drawing up plans labelled as ‘Water Wars’.

Post-Brexit, the EU announced a ban on live oysters, clams, scallops and mussels, which has now become permanent as the UK will be treated as a third-country.

