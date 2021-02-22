Boris Johnson Promises Covid Vaccine For Every Adult In The UK By July 31st.

BORIS JOHNSON has pledged to offer all adults in the UK a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July as he prepares to set out his road map to relax lockdown restrictions in England. The PM is scheduled to make a speech today, Monday, Feb.22, where it is expected he will announce the scrapping of the tier system and dates for the opening of the hospitality sector and schools, among other things.

The British Prime Minister said the accelerated rollout of jabs would enable the easing of some of the stringent measures — but insisted that the unlocking would be “cautious and phased”. Mr Johnson has spent the past week considering data on deaths, cases, hospital admissions and the effect of the vaccine rollout.

The road map is expected to include target dates for the relaxation of restrictions, but a UK government source stressed that they would be guided by the data at each stage. It will include an expedited target to vaccinate all adults aged over 50 — as well as those with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk — by April 15.

By July 31st, the British government hopes to have offered all adults in the UK a jab — though the order of priority for those under 50 has yet to be outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Ministers had set a target to offer vaccines to all adults by September, with an aim to reach all those aged 50 and over in the first nine JCVI priority groups by May. The new targets will be seen as a sign of increasing confidence within the UK government that the vaccine supply will remain steady over the coming months.

The government’s ambitious plan to offer jabs to all those in the top four priority groups — adults aged 70 and over, frontline health and social care workers and the most clinically vulnerable — was met by February 15.

