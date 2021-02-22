BOEING 777s banned from UK airspace after United Airways engine explosion

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that all Boeing 777 aircraft with the same engines as the one that shed debris over Denver, Colorado at the weekend are banned from flying over Britain. The news comes after BOEING Co said on Monday, February 22 that it recommends suspending the use of the 777 jets until further inspections are carried out.

Mr Shapps tweeted: ‘After issues this weekend, Boeing B777s with Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 series engines will be temporarily banned from entering the UK airspace. I will continue to work closely with the UK CAA to monitor the situation’.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered United Airlines to increase inspections of these planes after one of its flights made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday, February 20, when one of its engines failed shortly after take-off. Parts of the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine dropped down upon Colorado neighbourhoods, with footage from Broomfield showing an entire engine cowling scattered outside one home.

A Boeing spokesperson said: ‘While [an] investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines.’

